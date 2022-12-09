Meghan and Harry’s most adorable moments with Archie and Lilibet in new documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to keep their children mostly out of the limelight, sharing rare glimpses of them over the years.

Royal fans are delighted that Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1, have made several adorable appearances in Harry and Meghan’s new docuseries.

Meghan, 41, is pictured in what appears to be the baby’s nursery in their Montecito home, holding a tiny baby Lili close to her chest in a black and white mirror selfie.

The nursery is decorated in a natural theme, with wildlife illustrations – including a squirrel above the door and tree branches around her changing table.

Prince Harry, 38, was also seen cuddling a newborn baby, believed to be his daughter, in another photo shown in the docuseries as he gives her a gentle kiss on the nose.

In both photos, Lili seems to be just a few weeks old as she is photographed with both her parents.

This is one of very few times photos of Lili have been shared to the public, with only two others in the public.

These include a portrait to commemorate her first birthday, as well as another for the family’s Christmas card last year.

Meanwhile, the couple’s oldest child, Archie, was seen multiple times in the docuseries, including in an adorable clip where Meghan introduces him to his grandmother, Princess Diana.

In the rare home video, Meghan, can be seen holding Archie up in front of a photograph on the wall of the late former Princess of Wales.

In the clip, Archie can be heard babbling while looking at the photo of Diana as Meghan asks: “Who’s that?”

As Archie leans forwards to touch the picture of Diana, Meghan says: “Yeah. That’s your Grandma Diana.”

In another adorable clip, Meghan lifts Archie out of his crib. Archie grabs his mum’s face and the pair rub noses and giggle.

Archie is Harry’s mini-me in a precious portrait of the father and son. Harry looks up lovingly at little Archie, who’s wearing a bright blue hat to protect him from the California sun.

In one very sweet snap, Archie can be seen lying on Meghan’s baby bump when she was pregnant with Lili. They announced she was expecting another baby on Valentine’s Day, 2021.

They also shared photos of Archie’s first birthday party, where Meghan could be seen grinning brightly alongside a smiling Harry and mum Doria, as they all celebrated Archie’s birthday in style.

Seated in a high chair, with a small paper hat atop his head, the young royal took pride of place in the image as confetti appeared to rain down around him.

Episode two showed a sweet moment shared between Harry and Archie on a balcony while several hummingbirds fly around them.

“We won’t get a chance to be this close to hummingbirds ever again,” Harry said to Archie, while Meghan filmed them.

“Why?” replied Archie – in his American accent.

“Just watch. Because they are scared of humans,” Harry told the three year old.

“These guys, look at them.”

Instead of looking at the birds Archie bends over and looks at his feet. “I’ve got a dirty foot mama!” he tells Meghan. “Because I was with you!”

“You’ve got a dirty foot sweetheart?” Meghan replies, laughing.

“Papa is a bird watcher so this is a really big moment for him.”

