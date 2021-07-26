July 25, 2021 | 10:28pm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet is still not on the Royal line of succession. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A Royal blunder.

Two months after the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet, the baby is still nowhere to be found on the Royal line of succession.

Lilibet’s brother Archie was added to the official list just two weeks after his 2019 birth in London. The palace has not addressed the current discrepancy.

The child’s absence follows Harry’s contentious decision to end ties with the royal family and head toward the Hollywood Hills.

Lilibet, who was born in June, should be listed as eighth in line for the throne. At the moment, her spot is filled by Prince Andrew.

Prince Louis, the son of William and Kate, was swiftly given the fifth spot less than two weeks after his birth.

The delay in action by the palace left some suggesting that a message was being sent to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“You have got to ask what has taken them so long,” ITV’s Chris Ship told the Royal Rata podcast.

“All they have got to do is hit the paragraph button and put in a different number. They must have done it before. They did it for Archie. Clearly they did it for Louis when he was born. And they have done it for some of the other children like August that have been born as well.”