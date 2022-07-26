meghalaya-bjp-leader-bernard-n-marak-accused-of-running-brothel-arrested-in-up

GUWAHATI: Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday evening arrested

Meghalaya

BJP vice-president Bernard N

Marak

, who has been on the run since Friday after Meghalaya police filed a case against him after a brothel was found to be allegedly running out of his farmhouse at

Tura

in the state.

Marak, who was the self-styled chairman of the now-disbanded militant outfit Achik Nationalist Voluntary Council (B), went into hiding after police raided his farmhouse from where six minors were rescued and 73 people were arrested on Friday.

Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district superintendent of police VS Rathore told TOI, “We had issued a country-wide alert in all states and UTs against Marak. Today at 7.30 pm Uttar Police picked him up in the

Hapur

district. Our team has already left for UP and after producing him at Hapur court we will take him on transit remand and bring him to Tura for investigation.”

A local court in Meghalaya on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against Marak in a case under the Immoral Trafficking Act, 1956.

Marak on Saturday had denied the police charges while talking to TOI and alleged that he was a target of political vendetta by the Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and his party, NPP, which is an all of BJP in the state.

Rubbishing Marak’s allegation, Meghalaya deputy chief minister

Prestone Tynsong

on Tuesday said, “Law is law irrespective of any party and whether or not he is part of the government. Unpleasant things have happened and we will let the law take its own course.”

Meghalaya police said an FIR was received on February 28 this year about a minor girl missing from home for a week. She was traced along with one suspect and handed over to Tura women police station. “Later, it was ascertained that the minor was sexually assaulted multiple times over one week,” police said.

Accordingly, a case was registered under POCSO Act. Police said during the recording of the statement, “the victim girl stated in the court that she and her friend were taken to

Rimpu Bagan

(Marak’s farmhouse) by the main accused and one of his friends. They hired one room and sexually assaulted her there multiple times,” police stated.

