Megan McKenna’s jaw-dropping ’13 Going on 30’ birthday party with huge cake and bar

Megan McKenna celebrated her 30th birthday with a jaw-dropping party, complete with personalised decorations and an extravagant buffet.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, who turned 30 on 26 September, transformed her back garden into a pink-themed heaven to mark her milestone birthday.

Megan had a tent erected at her Essex home complete with a dance floor and neon signs for the bash, which she nicknamed ‘Megan’s Utopia’.

“13 GOING ON 30,” the singer wrote alongside a collection of photos on Instagram. “Welcome to Megan’s utopia! Thank you for everyone for making my dream party… part 2 to come.”

Megan McKenna threw an epic pink-themed party to celebrate her 30th birthday

(Image: Instagram / Megan McKenna)

She had a series of decorations installed at her home

(Image: Instagram / Megan McKenna)

A huge pink and white metallic balloon display could be seen inside the room, alongside a pink neon sign and tinsel.

Outside, there had been a bright pink floor fitted and a series of white stools and tables as well as another balloon display and light-up numbers.

A white cart could be seen in the corner, filled with a selection of sweet treats including cupcakes with Megan’s face on and pink donuts.

The TOWIE star had two cakes designed for the party, which were both covered in pink icing and stunning floral decorations.

A huge pink and white balloon and tinsel display could be seen

(Image: Instagram / Megan Mckenna)

Guests were treated to personalised goods, including cakes with Megan’s face on

(Image: Instagram / Megan McKenna)

Meghan had two stunning pink birthday cakes designed for the bash

(Image: Instagram / Megan McKenna)

Alongside the selection of sweet treats, a huge grazing table had been installed for guests to snack on and a pop-up bar was on hand for refreshments.

Four personalised cocktails had been designed for Megan’s big day; Megzys Margarita, Meltdown Mojito, McKenna Gin Sling and s’EX on the Beach, in reference to her stint on the MTV reality show.

Megan also made sure her outfit matched the theme, with the singer modelling a stunning sheer pink blouse with a matching maxi skirt, which she paired with patent white platform shoes.

She wore her platinum blonde locks tied up in a messy bun with a full fringe, and accessorised with a single silver necklace.

A huge buffet had been laid out across one of the tables

(Image: Instagram / Megan McKenna)

The TOWIE star also had her own pop-up bar installed

(Image: Instagram / Megan McKenna)

Four personalised cocktails were on offer

(Image: Instagram / Megan McKenna)

Megan pulled out all of the stops for her milestone birthday

(Image: Instagram / Megan McKenna)

Her fellow celeb pals flocked to wish her well, with Charlotte Crosby writing: “Love this,” while Love Island’s Rosie Williams said: “Happy birthday beautiful! Looks incredible”.

Natalya Wright added: “Happy Birthday!!” alongside a string of emojis.

-



