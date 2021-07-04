Megan Fox Wants to Make Jennifer’s Body 2 or a Sequel TV Show – Screen Rant

Megan Fox discusses her admiration for the 2009 horror-comedy Jennifer’s Body, saying she would like to do a sequel or TV series based on the film.

Megan Fox expressed interest in reviving Jennifer’s Body in either the form of a sequel or possibly a television series. Released in 2009, the horror-comedy evolved into a celebrated cult classic despite its lack of success at the box office. Both writer Diablo Cody and Fox blamed the negative reception of Jennifer’s Body on poor marketing. Since Fox’s break into Hollywood, which was accredited to her role as Mikaela in Transformers, she developed a spotty relationship with the industry as a whole and the media’s limiting portrayal of her as solely a sex symbol without much range. As a result, fans witnessed Fox’s slow transition out of the limelight and into roles more specific to her liking, including the popular character Reagan on New Girl.

Directed by Karyn Kusama (The Invitation), Jennifer’s Body centers around two frenemy high school teenagers: an unapologetic heartthrob named Jennifer, and an insecure bookworm named Anita, played by Amanda Seyfried. After a disturbing encounter with a local indie rock band and its diabolical front-man, played by Adam Brody, Jennifer develops a literal thirst for the blood of her male peers. The film’s understated feminist themes and unconventional dialogue paint a picture that many have argued is more than meets the eye. With additional appearances from Amy Sedaris and J.K. Simmons, the cast of Jennifer’s Body and their nuanced performances help achieve the subtle yet successful nodes of humor and intellect throughout the film.

In a recent interview with Washington Post, Fox opened up about a number of personal topics, including her desire to continue Jennifer’s Body‘s storyline in a sequel movie or TV show. She also discussed her battle with Hollywood’s inherent misogyny in the past and her inability to deal with the parameters of said system. As Fox enters her mid 30’s, she is making plans to further push her re-entrance back into the film scene. However, she’s not looking to book just anything. Despite numerous scripts she has read with similar qualities, none of them quite match the unique caliber of Jennifer’s Body.

I don’t think it’s a hard movie to make a sequel to. I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool.

As is the case with most cult favorites, Jennifer’s Body‘s fandom grew considerably after its birth. A lot of this may have to do with the growing awareness that sometimes less is more, including the expression of feminist ideals in an unconventional and less over-the-top fashion. Additionally, Fox’s discussion of her role in Hollywood presents an irony that’s hard to ignore when comparing it to the role of Jennifer in the film. When talking about the subject of over-sexualization of women and the gross emphasis of self-image, Fox made it clear she has since been able to surpass the preconceived limitations placed on her due to her physical appearance, as did Jennifer.

It goes without saying that, over the course of the last twelve years, there’s been a notable surge in popular films written and directed by women. Moreover, audiences have come to expect more narratives driven by lead female characters in ways that haven’t been done before. There’s also been a growing demand in the horror genre for female leads beyond just the virginal “final girl” fighting for her life in act 3. Regardless of its form, should Jennifer’s Body return to the screen, it’s safe to assume that it wouldn’t be ahead of its time this time around.

Source: Washington Post





