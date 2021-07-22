Home NEWS Megan Fox quit drinking years ago after getting belligerent at the Golden Globes
NEWSNews America

Megan Fox quit drinking years ago after getting belligerent at the Golden Globes

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
megan-fox-quit-drinking-years-ago-after-getting-belligerent-at-the-golden-globes

(CNN)Megan Fox may not remember a great deal from the 2009 Golden Globe Awards, but she does know she “got in a lot of trouble” for things she said on the red carpet while tipsy.

During a recent appearance on “Who What Wear” the “Till Death” star revisited some of her past looks, including the Ralph Lauren gown she donned at that awards show.

After lamenting that she’s not a fan of the pulled back hair look she had that evening, she tells the story of being “sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas brothers.”

    Megan Fox discusses her son being bullied for wearing dresses

    “At the Golden Globes they always put those giant bottles of like Moet champagne on the table,” Fox said. “I went through…multiple glasses of that.”

      “And now I don’t drink and this is why,” she continued, and added that she was “belligerent” and said some things on the red carpet after that she should not have.

          “I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event,” Fox said. “I don’t remember why, but I know that I did, you can look that up.”

          We did and you can watch the video interview she’s probably referencing here. Warning it contains some offensive language.

            0 comment
            0
            FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

            You may also like

            Marathon man’s remarkable journey to Tokyo 2020

            US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support...

            As the West winds down its ‘war on...

            US Sanctions Cuba For Repressing Protests, Biden Warns...

            US churches reckon with traumatic legacy of Native...

            Efforts At Improving Nigeria’s Security Are Paying Off,...

            Be Fair In Documenting Us, Buhari Tells Historians...

            Shun mischief, make suggestions when necessary – Abia...

            Doctor gives condition for Christian Eriksen to play...

            Nigerian Army honours late chief, Ibrahim Attahiru

            Leave a Reply