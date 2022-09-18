Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Did you win the fourth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history?

The Mega Millions numbers are in for the Tuesday, July 26 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $830 million, with a cash option of $470.1 million.

According to megamillions.com, the Mega Millions website was down for more than two hours Tuesday night with unprecedented traffic after the drawing – more than any in the history of megamillions.com.

Mega Millions winning numbersThe winning numbers for Tuesday night’s drawing were 7, 29, 60, 63, 66 and the Mega Ball was 15. The Megaplier was 3X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night?No ticket matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot. Eight tickets matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball worth $1 million. New Jersey and New York each had two winners, while the remaining winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

One ticket bought in Ohio matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball and added the Megaplier worth $3 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing will grow to an estimated $1.02 billion with a cash option of $602.5 million, according to megamillions.com.

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 11 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Friday.

How to play Mega MillionsHere’s how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions’ last jackpot winnerHere is the list of 2022 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

$426 million — Jan. 28; South California.

$128 million — Mar. 8; New York.

$110 million — April 12; Minnesota.

$20 million — April 15; Tennessee.

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpotsHere are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com:

$1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.

$1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

$1.02 billion — July 26, 2022; TBD.

$656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

$648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia.

$543 million — July 24, 2018; California.

$536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana.

$533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey.

$522 million — June 7, 2019; California.

$516 million — May 21, 2021; Pennsylvania.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpotsHere are the nation’s all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.

$1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

$1.02 billion Mega Millions — July 26, 2022; TBD.

$768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

$758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

$731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

$699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California.

$687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.

$656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

