Mega Millions jackpot hits $530 million for Tuesday’s drawing; California ticket wins big

CHECK YOUR NUMBERE HERE: Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

The Mega Millions jackpot has topped half a billion dollars and keeps on rising

No one matched all six balls in Friday night’s drawing so the jackpot was expected to be $530 million for Tuesday’s drawing, but, based on sales, it will now be an estimated $555 million, the Mega Millions announced Tuesday. The cash option will be $316.9 million.

It will be the fifth largest in Mega Millions history (see chart below).

The numbers drawn on Friday, July 15, 2022 were: 8 – 20 – 26 – 53 – 64 and Megaball 15. The Megaplier was 5x. The jackpot was $480 million.

While no one took home the grand prize on Friday, one ticket sold in at the Albertsons supermarket on Mt. Vernon Avenue in Bakersfield, California matched all five white balls to win $973,668.

The Mega Millions has not been won since April 15 when a ticket sold in Tennessee won $20 million – it was the second time in two drawings the jackpot was won.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. You can play the game in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $101 million with a cash option of $58.7 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, according to the Powerball website.

Top U.S. lottery jackpots$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina

$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan

$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin

$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts

$730 million,, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland

$699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California

$687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York

$656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland

$648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia

$632.6 million, Powerball, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin

$590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida

$587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri

$564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

$555 million, Mega Millions, July 19, 2022:

$543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018: Won in California

$536 million, Mega Millions July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana

$533 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey

$522 million, Mega Millions, June 7, 2019: Won in California

$515 million, Mega Millions, May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania

