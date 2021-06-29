meet-young-man-who-built-nigeria’s-first-locally-made-drone-at-17,-many-are-inspired-by-him

A young man has continued to wow social media users with his creativity years after building Nigeria’s first locally-made drone

David Opateyibo was 17 when he built the drone which could fly 15 minutes in the air with a maximum altitude of 2000 feet

Opateyibo is one of the young Nigerian men that have been proving to the world that the country is home to many talented people

A young Nigerian man identified as David Opateyibo is winning in the field of technology and inspiring many people aspiring to greatness.

At 17, he built Nigeria’s first locally-made drone which could fly 15 minutes in the air with a maximum altitude of 2000 feet, Face 2 Face Africa reports.

The young man has continued to be an inspiration to many.

. notes that the drone is a high breed mix of existing drone components and locally fabricated material.

A look into his Instagram page, @dronerios, shows the progress the young man is making in the development of drones.

In one of the videos on his page, he could be seen test running a drone which he flew into the sky as onlookers watched.

Nigerians react to Opateyibo’s talent

@splufiknigerians on Instagram celebrated Opateyibo on its page and many Nigerians flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Another Nigerian man builds drone

. previously reported that a 19-year-old Nigerian identified as Shamsuddeen Jibril who lives in the Kawo area of Kaduna state created a drone because of his passion for technology.

The teenager, who said he wants to be an aeronautical engineer and then go into piloting, said he started his technology innovations when he was in senior secondary school 2.

Jibril said he started constructing a car, after which he decided to construct an aeroplane that will fly.

