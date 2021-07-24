meet-the-detroit-red-wings’-nhl-draft-class-of-2021:-8-players-for-the-rebuild

The Detroit Red Wings started the week with nearly a dozen draft picks to use in the weekend’s 2021 NHL draft. But by Saturday, thanks to general manager Steve Yzerman’s multiple trades before and during the draft, they ended up with eight prospects joining the organization. Here’s a quick look at the Wings’ Class of 2021:

CARLOS MONARREZ: Edvinsson not perfect (yet), but could be part of perfect pairing

REACTIONS: Wings fans optimistic about Edvinsson but may have preferred this prospect

THE GM SPEAKS: Why Yzerman saw Edvinsson as the best pick for Wings at No. 6

Detroit Red Wings 2021 draft picks SImon Edvinsson (L) and Liam Dower Nilsson, July 24, 2021.

Round 1: D Simon Edvinsson

Drafted: No. 6.

Size: 6 feet 4, 198 pounds.

Shoots: Left.

Draft year: 10 games (one assist) with Frölunda in Swedish Hockey League; 14 games (one goal, five assists) with Frölunda’s U20 team; 14 games (five assists) with Vasteras IK in AllSvensken (second-tier league). Bronze medal at World U18s, led team defensemen with four points (one goal, three assists).

Scouting report: Big, rangy defender, a smooth skater with offensive upside.

Sebastian Cossa, a Detroit Red Wings’ 2021 first-round draft pick (No. 15 overall), during his time in the Western Hockey League.

Round 1: G Sebastian Cossa

Drafted: No. 15.

Size: 6-6, 210.

Draft year: Posted a 17-1-1 record with a 0.57 GAA and .941 save percentage in 19 games with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League.

Scouting report: Big, athletic, technically sound; potential franchise goalie.

THE GRADE: Wings get a C for trading up to pick Cossa

Shai Buium, the Detroit Red Wings’ second-round pick (No. 36 overall) in the 2021 NHL draft, shown during his time with Sioux City in the United States Hockey League.

Round 2: D Shai Buium

Drafted: No. 36.

Size: 6-3, 209.

Shoots: Left.

Draft year: Two goals, 11 assists in 17 games with Shattuck St. Mary’s (USHS-Prep) and four goals, 22 assists in 50 games with Sioux City Musketeers (USHL).

Scouting report: Mobile defender with a knack for creating scoring chances for himself or teammates.

Carter Mazur, the Detroit Red Wings’ third-round pick (No. 70 overall) in the 2021 NHL draft, shown during his time with Tri-City in the United States Hockey League.

Round 3: F Carter Mazur

Drafted: No. 70.

Size: 6-0, 170.

Shoots: Right.

Draft year: 20 goals, 22 assists in 47 games for Tri-City Storm in USHL, plus two points in three playoff games.

Scouting report: Needs to gain strength, but possesses potent scoring ability.

STATE OF HOCKEY: Michigan players first teammates to go 1-2 in NHL draft in 50-plus years

Redmond Savage, Detroit Red Wings’ 2021 fourth-round pick.

Round 4: F Redmond (Red) Savage

Drafted: No. 114.

Size: 5-11, 180.

Shoots: Left.

Draft year: 10 goals, 10 assists in 22 games with USNTDP Juniors; 18 goals, 24 assists in 46 games with US National U18 team. Captained Team USA at U18 World Championship; had one goal in five games.

Scouting report: Son of former NHLer Brian Savage is dynamic offensive player and solid forechecker.

Round 5: F Liam Dower Nilsson

Drafted: No. 134.

Size: 6-0, 172.

Shoots: Left.

Draft year: No points in five games with Frölunda’s SHL club; 17 points in 16 games with club’s J20 team; 14 points in 14 games with Hanhais IF in third-tier league; three points in seven games with Sweden’s U18 team at World Junior Championship.

Scouting report: Ultra-confident playmaker, could be dark horse of the team’s draft class.

Detroit Red Wings draft pick Oscar Plandowski. July 24, 2021.

Round 5: D Oscar Plandowski

Drafted: No. 155.

Size: 6-0, 190.

Shoots: Right.

Draft year: Five goals, 12 assists in 39 games with Charlottetown Islanders in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Scouting report: Strong defensively with an eye for opportunistic offensive situations.

Detroit Red Wings draft pick Pasquale Zito. July 24, 2021.

Round 6: F Pasquale Zito

Drafted: No. 166.

Size: 6-0, 175.

Shoots: Left.

Draft year: Didn’t play because Ontario Hockey League canceled season. Had 13 points in 46 games with Windsor Spitfires in 2019-20.

Scouting report: A heart-and-soul type player, brings energy and emotion.

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her book, The Big 50: The Detroit Red Wings is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings’ NHL draft Class of 2021