Meet Ranbir’s Cousin Zahan Kapoor, Who’s Set to Make His B’wood Debut – The Quint

The Kapoors have been one of Bollywood’s most famous families for years. Now, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan is all set to make his film debut with Hansal Mehta’s upcoming crime thriller.
Speaking about the actor, Hansal Mehta said in a statement, “Both Zahaan and Aditya have been selected on the basis of their talent and potential. The characters they play are very intricate and I’m sure the audience will love them too.”
Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal will also share the screen with Zahan in the upcoming film.
Zahan is Kunal Kapoor and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy’s daughter Sheena’s son. He also has a sister named Shaira Laura Kapoor. He often posts throwback pictures with his family.
” data-src=”https://images.thequint.com/thequint%2F2021-07%2F59940f70-020b-48db-82c4-db57056d5cb5%2Fmother.JPG?auto=format%2Ccompress” src=””>
Zahan Kapoor’s mother Sheena, and grandmother.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @zahankapoor)
” data-src=”https://images.thequint.com/thequint%2F2021-07%2F6885cf0a-c105-42eb-9c6a-8180b6c9a681%2Fdad.JPG?auto=format%2Ccompress” src=””>
A picture from Zahan’s childhood with father Karan Kapoor
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @zahankapoor)
” data-src=”https://images.thequint.com/thequint%2F2021-07%2Fca92f38b-7b25-4cfd-a94b-7ed25e708c4e%2F28753069_306537919874331_8423231067107885056_n.jpg?auto=format%2Ccompress” src=””>
Zahan Kapoor with his grandfather Shashi Kapoor on his birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @zahankapoor)
” data-src=”https://images.thequint.com/thequint%2F2021-07%2Fdfa82c39-3aad-4c53-b520-fd2d0abdb23b%2F29093299_169883000334526_3021726002037391360_n.jpg?auto=format%2Ccompress” src=””>
A throwback picture of Zahan’s family.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @zahankapoor)
Zahan has been a fashion icon ever since he was a kid!
” data-src=”https://images.thequint.com/thequint%2F2021-07%2F0407d200-875d-4bdc-a221-e01a6badf9a4%2F101544789_725672848169156_6467771989830556388_n.jpg?auto=format%2Ccompress” src=””>
Zahan Kapoor as a kid.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @zahankapoor)