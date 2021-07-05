Meet Ranbir’s Cousin Zahan Kapoor, Who’s Set to Make His B’wood Debut – The Quint

The Kapoors have been one of Bollywood’s most famous families for years. Now, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan is all set to make his film debut with Hansal Mehta’s upcoming crime thriller.

Speaking about the actor, Hansal Mehta said in a statement, “Both Zahaan and Aditya have been selected on the basis of their talent and potential. The characters they play are very intricate and I’m sure the audience will love them too.”

Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal will also share the screen with Zahan in the upcoming film.