MEET Rainer Schaller Children: Aaron and Finja Schaller – Rainer Schaller has been in the news following his sad disappearance.

In this article, we will take a look a bit into his private life with much concentration on his two children.

About Rainer Schaller

Rainer Schaller is a renowned entrepreneur from Germany. He served as the RSG Group’s founding CEO and in addition to this, he was also responsible for the opening of the McFit, John Reed, and Gold’s Gym fitness centers.

He gained notoriety as a result of the catastrophe at the 2010 Duisburg Love Parade, which he coordinated. A small plane carrying him crashed in the Caribbean Sea on October 21, 2022.

He is believed to be dead, but as of October 25, 2022, neither his body nor its identity had been established.

Rainer Schaller’s birthplace is West Germany’s Schlüsselfeld which is close to Bamberg. He reportedly lived with his mother as well as his mother who held retail positions. His brother is also a well-to-do person who is in the person of Gerd Schaller.

In Schlüsselfeld, Rainer Schaller finished his training to become a retail salesperson. He added to this by completing additional training to specialize in business and retail. He took over his first Edeka supermarket when he was 22 years old, and shortly after that, three more in his hometown.

Rainer Schaller and his partner had two children. Information about these children is not readily known and this is due to the fact that they have kept their information private. However, their names are known as Aaron Schaller and Finja Schaller.

Rainer Schaller Disappearance

On October 21, 2022, while departing from Palenque, Mexico, Schaller, his partner Christine Schikorsky, their two children, the 66-year-old Swiss pilot, and another German passenger were all on board a Piaggio P.180 Avanti plane when it crashed into the Caribbean Sea close to Limón, Costa Rica.

One adult and one child’s bodies had been found as of October 25, 2022, but they had not yet been identified.

Rainer Schaller Business

He made the switch to the fitness sector in 1997 and set up his first McFit studio in Würzburg, Germany.

With this brand, he entered the market’s discount sector. In the year 2006, McFit has grown to become a household name and was running 62 fitness centers in Germany, serving a total of 400,000 clients and employing 1,000 full-time workers. With more than 1 million members, McFit was regarded as the largest fitness studio operator in Europe in 2011.

In order to reach different target audiences, Schaller gradually diversified his business. 2018 saw the appointment of Vito Scavo by Rainer Schaller to lead the operational management of his holding company.

Twelve fitness chains are included in the RSG Group holding company, which was renamed from McFit Global Group in August 2019.

Gold’s Gym, which was bankrupt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, was acquired by Schaller in 2020.

By the end of 2020, Schaller’s group of businesses would have employed 41,000 people across 48 different nations, over 1,000 studios, and 17 different brands.

