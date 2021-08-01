Meet Nigerian women leading top banks as MDs, CEOs – – Premium Time – Premium Times

For Nigerian banks, 2021 seems to be a year of positive change as more women are taking key positions in various management teams.

As of December 2020, women had less than 30 per cent representation in banks’ boardrooms, according to a PREMIUM TIMES analysis. The ratio was not much different in the banks’ management teams.

Recent appointments have pushed the figures upwards, improving the banking sector’s gender balance outlook. Six women are currently managing directors/ chief executive officers (MD/CEO) of top banks.

They are Ireti Samuel-Ogbu of Citibank Nigeria Limited, Tomi Somefun of Unity Bank, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe of Fidelity Bank, Miriam Olusanya of Gtbank, Yemisi Edun of FCMB, and Halima Buba of SunTrust Bank.

Nigeria’s corporate space is largely male-dominated, but the banking sector saw progress in boardroom gender diversity when Bola Kuforiji-Olubi was appointed the first woman to chair the board of a bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), in 1984.

In 2015, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s oldest lender, appointed Ibukun Awosika as its first chairman. Mosunmola Belo-Olusoga was also appointed chairman of Access Bank Plc, while Osaretin Demuren was appointed chairman of Guaranty Trust Bank – both in 2015 also.

A gender activist, Nana Nwachukwu, described the recent appointments as a “great development” for women.

“Having women as the CEOs or representatives will make other women feel safe in the workplace,” she argued.

An economist, Dere Awosika, also praised the development, saying having more women as leaders in the sector will engender growth in the sector, considering their “tolerance and listening skills”.