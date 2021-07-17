Meet Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s Kids: Violet, Seraphina and Sam – Yahoo Lifestyle

There’s no denying that we’re currently taking in all of the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck news that we can.

And while these two clearly seem to be obsessed with each other, they both have a handful of other special people in their lives—their kids. Since we’ve already done a deep dive into J. Lo’s offspring, Emme and Max, we’re turning our attention to Ben Affleck’s kids.

Turns out, the Gone Girl actor has three children of his own—two daughters and a son—whom he shares with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Keep reading for everything we know about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s kids.

1. Violet Anne Affleck

Affleck and Garner welcomed their first child, Violet, on December 1, 2005. Named after her great-grandmother, the 15-year-old shares her middle name, Anne, with her mom. While her parents have tried to keep her out of the limelight along with her siblings, there have been certain occasions where Affleck has opened up about his eldest and her sense of humor.

“My daughter is so funny, she teases me, she’s 14 and she’s like, ‘Why do they let you on this group chat? You don’t know what you’re talking about. Don’t pretend you have any idea what’s going on,'” Affleck said, per People.

Lucky for her dad, Violet attends an all-girl school so he doesn’t have to worry about boys, just yet.

2. Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck

The couple’s middle child and second daughter, Seraphina, was born four years later on January 6, 2009. According to The Things, the 8-year-old gets along great with all of her siblings but is closest with her younger brother, Sam. Now age 12, she reportedly loves to be active and play soccer when she’s not at school or hanging out with friends.

3. Samuel Garner Affleck

Last but certainly not least, Garner and Affleck had their third child, Samuel, in February of 2012. Although he is just 9 years old, he’s already appeared in a feature film, Argo (which just so happened to be directed by his famous dad). While not too much is known about the youngest, we do know that he is quite the swimmer. In fact, Affleck was spotted a handful of times over the last few months taking his son to his swim team practice in Los Angeles.

Garner and Affleck have since parted ways, but they maintain a cordial co-parenting relationship. Although they filed for divorce in 2015, it wasn’t finalized until three years later.

