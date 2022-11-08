Meet Declan Donnelly’s famous exes before marrying wife Ali

November 07, 2022 – 18:26 GMT

Chloe Best

Declan Donnelly’s love life: The I’m a Celebrity presenter dated Ashley Roberts, Georgie Thompson and more before marrying manager Ali Astall in 2015.

I’m a Celebrity host Declan Donnelly knew his wife Ali Astall for ten years before their relationship turned romantic – during which time he had several high-profile relationships.

RELATED: Mike Tindall reveals wife Zara’s ‘biggest worry’ over I’m A Celebrity appearance

The couple – who share daughter Isla, four, and three-month-old son Jack – had a stunning wedding in front of the likes of Ant McPartlin and Holly Willoughby in 2015, but just like the rest of us, Dec endured several difficult break-ups before settling down. From his teenage love, who starred in Grange Hill, to a Pussycat Doll singer, we look back at the presenter’s ex-girlfriends. Take a peek at what we know about Saturday Night Takeaway star Dec’s love life…

WATCH: Meet the I’m a Celebrity 2022 line-up: From Boy George to Mike Tindall

Clare Buckfield Dec dated Clare Buckfield – the star of Grange Hill and Two Point Four Children – for 11 years after meeting when they were teenagers. The couple split in 2003, with Dec blaming their busy schedules for the demise of their relationship, and saying at the time that he wouldn’t rule out a reconciliation.

Dec dated Clare Buckfield for 11 years

After their split, Dec was linked to stars including TV presenter Sarah Cawood and Sky presenter Diana Stewart, but it was a few years until his next high-profile relationship.

MORE: Best photos from Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall’s wedding

REVEALED: The celeb couples who met at work

Georgie Thompson In 2009, Dec started dating Sky Sports presenter Georgie Thompson, and the pair were together for two years before he called it quits. Speaking after the breakup Georgie said it had been painful but they remained on good terms, and hinted that Dec wasn’t ready to settle down.

Dec dated Georgie Thompson between 2009 and 2011

Ashley Roberts The Geordie star reportedly had a fling with Ashley Roberts following her appearance on I’m a Celebrity in 2012. Dec made no secret of his crush on the Pussycat Dolls star, and they were close for a while after the show, with Ashley saying of their romance: “We’re trying to keep it out of the public eye. We’re just getting to know each other.” The Don’t Cha singer had also previously said: “I’d like to get to know Dec better. It would be nice to go for a drink and a chat.”

However, while the romance soon fizzled out, they remained friends and Ashley was a guest at Dec’s wedding in 2015.

MORE: What is Declan Donnelly’s net worth?

Ashley Roberts reportedly had a fling with Dec

Ali Astall In 2013, Dec found love with his manager of ten years, Ali Astall. He previously said they had always been close but had been reluctant to start a relationship because of work, and admitted they used to go out for Valentine’s Day meals together when they were both single.

The pair were together for a year before Dec popped the question in November 2014, and they married the following August at St Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Elswick, close to where Dec was born, before heading to the rural 300-acre estate Matfen Hall for their reception.

During Ant and Dec’s first ever I’m A Celebrity trial, Ant said: “Dec’s wife is our manager so she would have signed all of this off!”

READ: I’m a Celebrity star Chris Moyles’ 6-stone weight loss: before and after

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.

–