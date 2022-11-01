Meet All 4 Bruce Arnold Children – During his time on earth, Bruce Arnold and his lovely wife, Judy gave birth to four children.

In this article, we will be taking a look at these children and we will do well to touch on certain aspects of their life.

Bruce Arnold biography

Early on, Bruce Arnold fell in love with music, and before 1964, when he left Classical High School, he started playing live with his folk group, the Villagers.

In 1967, he founded Orpheus, which went on to record four albums and six singles for MGM and Bell Records between 1968 and 1971. On the US Billboard Hot 100, its number-one single, “Can’t Find The Time,” peaked at number 80 in 1969.

Later, Bruce Arnold reformed the previous band and released solo music. This one-of-a-kind action revealed how much he cherished the group.

From 1975 to 1987, Arnold also served as the pastor of a Church of the Open Door congregation in Point Reyes Station. When Arnold passed away, work had just begun on the first Orpheus album in more than 50 years.

Arnold, who had spent many years residing in Marin County, California, came back to Worcester in 2014 to take part in the “Orpheus: The Homecoming” concert at Mechanics Hall.

Walter Crockett, a well-known musician from Worcester, went to junior and high school with Arnold.

Bruce Arnold’s tragic death has shocked the entire world, but especially his followers. Many people are interested in learning what led to the septuagenarian’s passing.

His family confirmed his death, but no information regarding the cause of death has been made public.

Who are Bruce Arnold Children

As earlier indicated, the late Bruce Arnold was survived by four children and the names of these children are John Mark Arnold, Oliver Arnold, Gray Ainsworth, and Erin Fish.

The only known one among the children of Bruce Arnold is 47-year-old John Mark Arnold. John in a submission after her father’s death said;

“Everything he created continues to astound me and I am honored to further his legacy.”

In another submission, John recounted how his father frequently recalled traveling from Massachusetts to Marin during a blizzard and arriving in time to see the tree buds.

He said;

“Dad often recounted, it was at that moment that he said to himself, ‘Where have I have been living all this time?’

“He initially loved Marin for its climate. The fact that it was also home to like-minded artists and musicians was icing on the cake. Whether he was spreading the gospel, working on his music, creating new model cars or supporting my mother in her political career, he was always passionate.”

