Meet Abarth 695 Esseesse, the fastest on the Abarth lineup – Forma car News

Fiat customizer Abarth has worked its tuning magic on the Fiat 500, turning it into an exclusive collector’s piece named the 695 Esseesse.

Production plans exist for 1,390 units, out of which 695 will be black and the rest grey. According to the tuning house, the series will combine luxury and performance in one compact package.

Design-wise, the car looks like its predecessor from 1964. Note the generous use of white accents: pinstripes, side mirrors, front spoiler, and 17-inch alloys. An adjustable rear wing produces up to 42 kg (92 lbs) of extra downforce.

Elsewhere, the compact sports an aluminum hood that weighs 25% less than its OEM counterpart, and an Akrapovic exhaust system made of titanium alloy. The resulting weight reduction amounts to 10 kg (22 lbs). Interior highlights include red safety harnesses, an Alcantara trim with carbon-fiber inserts, and special badges throughout.

Power comes from a 1.4-liter T-jet engine rated at 180 PS (177 hp / 125 kW) and 250 Nm (183 lb-ft) of torque, which enables the car to sprint 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 6.7 seconds and cover a quarter of a mile in 15.1 seconds.

