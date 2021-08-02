meet-16-year-old-who-makes-millions-shopping-for-top-footballers-including-man-united’s-sancho,-others

Leon Gissing may be 16-year-old, but he is already rolling with top European leagues football superstars

The youngster is the personal shopper for players like Sancho, Saka, Greenwood as well as Barcelona Ansu Fati among others

Gissing started his business when he was 13, and three years later, he has gained over 100 clients

Not many 16-year-olds have the opportunity to meet football stars like Leon Gissing who personally shops for big boys in the game.

The youngster is definitely a football fan, but, it is not sure if he attempted to get involved in the round leather sport or not.

However, despite distancing himself from the activities on the field, he has been able to roll with footballers off the pitch.

Jadon Sancho in action for England against Ukraine during Euro 2020 championship.

Credit – sanchooo10

Source: Instagram

Some of Leon Gissing’s top clients named

Gissing whose company name is ‘Plug Leon’ gets messages from players like Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

He makes money by shopping for the players and he knows where and how to find limited editions of trainers, hoodies, and the likes and that’s why top stars are willing to pay for Plug Leon’s services according to Goal and The Mirror.

The publication further revealed that the teenager started his business at the age of 13 and has been handing out business cards at team hotels or after games since then.

Three years later, the young man has built his business to having over 100 clients and is the talk of dressing rooms across the Premier League and European football.

