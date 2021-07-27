medicine-to-music:-a-peek-into-the-versatile-life-of-bbnaija-2021-housemate-yerins

The Big Brother . 2021 Shine Ya Eye edition has kicked off with amazing contestants who have interesting personalities.

All 22 of them had their stuff going on before the Big Brother show and have managed to establish themselves well on social media.

One of the interesting housemates with what you can tag, “a multiple personality”, is Yerins, whose full name is Yerimene Abraham Saibakumo. The smart young man has been called a genius on social media.

For us, even if he isn’t a genius, we can say that Yerins is an intelligent and multifaceted bright mind.

Yerins is a 27-year-old who is also on the 90 million naira grand prize race. He graduated as a medical doctor but is also a musician, fashion designer, artist and much more.

The reality star likes to be acknowledged as a polymath. . take a look at Yerins in all his amazing elements.

Yerins speaks two foreign languages fluently

1. Yerins the reality star

Well, this is the latest title the young man recently acquired, being on the BB. show.

2. Yerins the artist

Yerins, just like many other talented young men in the industry creates magic with his hands. He makes portraits, drawings and even unveiled a beautiful piece of art before his entry into the house.

3. Yerins the musician

The reality star sings and raps, he dropped his second E.P in 2017. He is a conscious musician who has infused the art of storytelling into his style.

4. Yerins the doctor

Well, the N90 million grand prize is too much for anyone to ignore, so do not blame Yerins for dumping his scrubs and stethoscope for the fame.

5. Yerins the model

If Yerins is not doing all of the above, you will find him in the fashion space. A look at his profile on his Instagram page reveals that he is very passionate about the craft.

Yerins also modelled back in Ukraine as a student where he studied and graduated as a medical doctor in 2019.

Beatrice leaves Yerins in shock

The Shine Ya Eyes season of the Big Brother . (BB.) show picked up fully on Sunday, July 25, as 11 ladies joined guys who had already made their entry a day before.

Shortly after the live show, 28-year-old Beatrice was joined by one of the male housemates, a medical doctor, Yerins, who assisted her in settling into the house.

However, in the middle of their conversation, Beatrice pointed out that she likes Yerin’s set of naturally brown teeth. According to her, there are people who pay to change the colour of their teeth.

