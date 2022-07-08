medical-student-fakes-own-kidnap-to-obtain-money-from-parents,-woman-spikes-his-drink-at-nightclub-and-steals-the-cash

Edwin Kamau, a 23-year-old medical student at Makindu Medical Training College, Kenya, has been arrested by the police after he staged his own kidnapping to get money from his parents.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations-DCI, who confirmed Kamau’s arrest in a statement on Thursday, July 7, said the suspect ‘disappeared’ last Sunday before he blocked his father and called his mother, claiming to have been kidnapped and that his adductors were demanding a ransom of Sh70,000.

When Kamau’s placed another call through claiming that his abductors were about to eliminate him, his parents were able to raise Sh50,000 and send it as a deposit to secure their son’s release.

After receiving the initial payment of the ransom, it is said that Kamau went to a bar to have a good time with a woman he had just met. Unfortunately, the woman spiked his drink and stole the money.

