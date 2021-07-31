Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) is eagerly awaiting an official medical report and other necessary documents for his lawyers to file a bail application on his behalf.

According to The Bioreports News, one of the 11 lawyers expected to represent Igboho said members of the legal team had resolved to put up a strong bail application that would not be declined by the court.







The lawyer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “Preliminary reports that we are getting from the medical team show that Igboho needs medical attention. They said he appears strong physically, but his state of health is not getting better. He was limping during Monday’s proceeding.

“We are awaiting an official report. That is part of what we will be presenting for his bail application.”

Igboho and his wife were arrested on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, on their way to Germany. His wife was later released, while Igboho has been in detention since.

He was declared wanted by Nigeria’s Department of State Services when he fled during a raid on his Ibadan residence on July 1 and was put on the Interpol’s watch list.

When contacted, one of the counsels for the Yoruba Nation agitator, Olasupo Ojo, said lawyers were weighing different choices on the Igboho matter.

He, however, refused to give a definite date for the submission of the bail application for the activist, who is facing fresh charges.

Ojo said, “The initial allegations are dead. We have achieved the purpose that we set out to achieve in the first place – to stop the illegal extradition of Sunday Igboho.

“We have different options that we are considering apart from applying for bail. I cannot disclose those options now.

“He is alright. The medical doctors have seen him. His wife is also taking food to him. His right as a detainee is being respected. His lawyers also have access to him. We have no problems.”

On Igboho’s state of health, the lawyer said, “He has no complaint now. He is being taken care of.”