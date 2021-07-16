MediaTek introduces Helio G96, Helio G88 SoCs with HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technology – Firstpost

FP TrendingJul 16, 2021 22:21:01 IST

MediaTek has added two systems-on-chip (SoCs) to its Helio G series of SOCs, named Helio G96 and Helio G88. The company says the Helio G series will enable manufacturers to roll out next-gen devices with high-level photography abilities and powerful display features.

The Mediatek Helio G96 and G88 SoCs.

MediaTek Helio G96 SoC features

It supports 120 Hz displays with Full HD+ resolution that allows smoother scrolling on webpages and for in-app animations. Helio G96’s 120 Hz display support has unlimited DDIC supply, C-phy or D-phy interface. It supports both AMOLED and LCD displays and also provides support for cameras of up to 108 MP for detailed images.

Helio G96 SoC packs fast Cat-13 4G LTE WorldMode modem integration that promotes faster 4G speeds. It backs a dual 4G SIM along with VoLTE and ViLTE services. It comes with Intelligent Resource Management Engine and Networking Engine. The chipset also bundles the MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technology.

MediaTek Helio G88 SoC features

It supports 90 Hz displays and has an octa-core CPU that features two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating at up to 2.0GHz, for quicker reactions, faster loading of apps and pictures.

The G88 SoC supports a hardware depth engine for dual-camera bokeh captures, up to 64 MP main cameras, a Camera Control Unit (CCU), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) technologies. It supports HyperEngine 2.0 Lite generation technologies and Dual 4G VoLTE-integrated ‘Voice Wakeup’.

Speaking at the launch of the new Helio lineup, CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of Wireless Communication Products at MediaTek’s Wireless Business Group said, “With the launch of the Helio G96 and Helio G88, MediaTek advances its position as the leading mobile chip innovator, in the mainstream market. It is continually advancing chip performance, speed, and reliability. These new Helio G series chips are at the core of incredible mobile experiences”.