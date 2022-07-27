media-personality,-denrele-edun-shares-video-of-how-he-takes-his-bath-with-his-floor-length-braids

Fashion-forward media personality, Denrele Edun has shared a video of how he takes his bath whenever he makes an extremely long braids.

The TV host, who is known for his eccentric dress sense and hairstyles, was busted by his two friends while he was taking his bath and they captured the bizarre way he showers with his very long braids.

In the video, his friends snuck up on him in the bathroom and filmed him the way he hung his hair over the bathroom door so it doesn’t touch his body while he is taking his bath and get wet in the process.

Denrele who is currently on a floor-length braids, shared the video on his Instagram page and stated that though being fashionable comes with a lot of pain and discomfort, he is down for it.

The 41-year-old crossdresser wrote,

“There was a caught!



Before you crucify me, remember I operate on the premise of “Fashion Is Pain!”.

This is how I shower everyday;



Floor length braids flung on the bathroom door and body tilted forward.



Ignore my armpits too; HAIR full everywhere!

How do I sleep?



Now that’s another “Tale of Two Cities!””

Watch the video below,