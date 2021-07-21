media-personality-angela-gets-‘tear-rubber’-suv-from-husband-as-push-gift,-shares-photos

Media personality, Angela Nwosu, has received the gift of a brand new SUV from her husband days after she gave birth

Taking to Instagram, Angela revealed that she is really excited about the gift as she tagged her hubby in the post

Hundreds of Nigerians thronged her comment section as they wished her well, others also aspired to have the same blessing

Popular media personality, Angela Nwosu, has gone on Instagram to show off the push gift she got from her husband, Austin ‘soundmind’.

Angela revealed that the brand new car is a 2021 model. Sharing photos, she and her husband posed beside the car in one of them.

Many people celebrated her on getting the gift.

It’s still brand new

Other snaps show that the vehicle’s interior still has nylon over its seat. The woman said that she is happy about the gift as she congratulated herself.

See the post below:

People celebrated her

As at the time of writing this report, the post has over 1,900 comments with thousands of likes.

compiled some of the reactions below:

rita.daniels06 said:

“Congratulations my dear.”

mhiz_anny_ said:

“Congratulations mamiii @angelanwosu I tap from this.”

symply_mira22 said:

“Congratulations mami.”

realjoyce____ said:

“Congratulations Angie Nwanyi Oma.”

braidedwig_inasaba said:

“Congratulations to you my goodluck charm.”

Another husband showed love

Meanwhile, earlier reported that A Nigerian man welcomed his first child with his wife and splashed a lot of money to show his appreciation.

Identified as Ishola Omo Adisa, he acquired a fancy automobile as ‘push gift’ for his wife who gave birth to their child.

The young man took to his Instagram page to share a video of the moment he gifted her with the Mercedes ride worth millions of naira.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

“She made my dream come through, I made her dream come true. Thank you, Funke.”

Push presents are given to someone after successfully giving birth to a child. It seems to have become a fad in recent times.

Source: Nigeria