Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to indicate he has a revealing interview planned in the coming weeks that will confirm the “truth” about speculation around his future.

Ronaldo, 37, for the first time in his career has seemingly found a lack of interest for his services as he reportedly tries to push his way out of Old Trafford.

Some of the biggest clubs in the world – including Juventus, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid – have all supposedly turned down the opportunity to sign one of the greatest players the game has ever seen, but the Portuguese star believes most media reports focused on his future have been inaccurate.

In response to a post by a Ronaldo fan page on Instagram, which was criticising the aforementioned speculation, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner added fuel to the fire as he teased a tell-all interview.

His comment read: “They know the truth when [sic] interview in a few weeks. Media only speaks lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 1srcsrc news that made only five [accurate] hits, imagine how things are.”

Ronaldo made his first start of the season in United’s embarrassing 4-src loss to Brentford.

