mda-directors-face-icpc-probe-over-70,000-ghost-workers

Some assistant directors and their collaborators in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been linked to employment racketeering in the federal civil service.

They are to be prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other-Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bioreports gathered.

Last week, the Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Dansuki Arabi, disclosed that no less than 70, 000 workers with questionable employment papers were detected and weeded out of the service.

They were said to have been discovered through the ongoing Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Our source in the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) said that the ongoing IPPIS verification will reveal more of such workers.

According to the source, “There is a lot of rot in the Federal Civil Service, especially at the top levels. Before now, the MDAs had the autonomy to recruit. Sadly, some abused this process. Some assistant directors forge and issue fake employment letters to desperate job seekers.

“The number of fake employment letters is overwhelming with some MDAs being over staffed. For some time now, we have not posted anyone to the Ministry of Environment. But they keep calling us that the number of workers posted to their ministry is overwhelming.

“After investigating, we could not verify most employment and postings. Some people in the service are experts in forging signatures of directors and issuing fake employment and promotion letters.

“I can imagine how much they realise monthly from ghost workers. They exploit the desperation of some Nigerians in search of job. The money they make from ghost workers, issuing fake employment and promotion letters is simply unimaginable.”

The source expressed optimism that fake employment and ghost workers would be reduced through the ongoing civil service reform.