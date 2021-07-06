MCU’s Kang Actor Spotted With Marvel Comic Amid Ant-Man 3 Filming – Screen Rant

Warning: SPOILERS for Loki episode 4, “The Nexus Event”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Kang the Conqueror, Jonathan Majors, was spotted at Golden Apple Comics amid filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Lovecraft Country’s Majors was reportedly cast as the time-traveling antagonist last September and, despite Marvel Studios’ affinity for secrecy, has been confirmed to appear in the third installment of the Ant-Man franchise. As the MCU’s Phase 4 appears poised to kick off its multiverse, many expect Majors’ villain to be the universe’s next big bad.

Four episodes into Loki, rumors continue to circulate that Majors’ will make his official debut as Kang in the Disney+ series, possibly in a post-credits scene/cameo capacity. Loki episode 4 seemed to cement the Time Variance Authority’s (TVA) Ravonna Renslayer as the series’ villain, revealing that the TVA is staffed with Variants kidnapped from the Sacred Timeline and the illustrious Time-Keepers to be nothing more than place-holder androids. As audiences head into Loki’s fifth week, all eyes are on Ravonna’s long history with Kang in the comics, insinuating Majors’ character may be the real puppet master behind the TVA in his quest to control space-time. Many have theorized that the TVA exists within the Quantum Realm, which will be further explored in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Over the 4th of July weekend, Majors visited Los Angeles’ legendary Golden Apple Comics, a shop frequented by many of Marvel Studios’ creatives. In a photo posted to the store’s Instagram account, Majors is seen holding a copy of The Avengers #267 which also holds the subtitle “Kang Lives!.” Majors also signed an R2-D2 prop at the store as Kang and said that it was the first time he’s ever signed anything as his new character. Check out the post below.

It’s worth noting that Avengers # 267 sees Kang attempt to eliminate all of his divergent duplicates, or Variants, created every time he jumped through time, from an older version dubbed “Immortus” who becomes a custodian of the timelines to a younger version who becomes the hero Iron Lad. The story also debuts the Council of Kangs, who some suspected would be the Time-Keepers in Loki. Marvel Comics has Kang traveling all across the multiverse, giving the MCU a handful of ways for Majors’ to make his debut.

Given the various themes and lore explored in Loki, it would make sense for Kang to appear sooner rather than later. With both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness expected to be multiverse-heavy, setting Kang up as a looming big bad via Loki would be reminiscent of Thanos’ introduction in The Avengers (2012). The character could also help introduce characters like the Fantastic Four, Galactus, and Doctor Doom. Despite Majors having denied rumors he’ll appear in Loki, he’s likely sworn to secrecy given the impact his character will have in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. So, Majors’ trip to a comic book store could be part of a PR move to signal Kang’s pending arrival, or, Majors could just like comic books.

