McLaren’s Ruthless English Racers Turn The 765 Longtail Into An Open-Air High-Speed Pleasurecraft—Available For Orders Now – Forbes

The extraordinary 765 Longtail will be offered as a Spider. As per McLaren marketing tradition, they … [+] will build 765.

McLaren



McLaren’s 765LT “Longtail” rates as one of the most exhilarating cars I’ve driven in the past year. I loved it so much, after the initial tightly compressed COVID-era launch McLaren brought a second one for a few days. It’s that good, leaving you hungry for more seat time.

Sixty mph arrives in 2.7 seconds and quarter mile is 10 seconds flat. If that doesn’t wake you up in … [+] the morning, time to hang up the spurs.

McLaren



McLaren marketing and product planning always has a phase two, bringing an open-air version, a spider. The lads of Woking, Surrey, will be offering a maximum of 765 of the Longtail Spider you see here.

Because of the A-pillar’s placement and the swing of the dihedral butterfly doors, it’s fairly easy … [+] to climb into the 765LT. So the more extreme lightweight bucket seats from the Senna and 765LT coupe should be pose a problem. Just place a foot on the seat, climb in, brace hands and shoot legs down into the footwells, racecar fashion.

McLaren



Excepting packaging changes to the carbon-fiber central tub to accommodate the retractable one-piece roof section, the 765LT Spider has virtually all the same specification as the coupe. You can even order it with the Clubsport track package. Open-air or not, this is still a weapon for speed assassins. Don’t expect buttery soft leather trim to impress your companion. This is not a romantic car.

McLaren aesthetics are governed by aerodynamic function. The company adheres to “old school” … [+] hydraulic steering, and gains for it. McLaren steering is excellent in feel, responding to measured inputs.

McLaren



That said, 765 Longtail Coupe’s fairly supple ride quality surprised on every trip up my nearby mountain and I expect the same from the Spider. Even with the optional high-sided and very light weight carbon-fiber bucket seats taken from the outrageous Senna model, the Longtail will not bruise your kidneys or crack your tailbone traversing the typically broken surfaces of the freeways and surface streets of my native Los Angeles. It’s not plush like a luxury SUV—this isn’t a Rolls Phantom or Mercedes S-class—but you will not suffer unduly reaching your favorite remote two-lanes.

Longtail aero addenda seen here. Extended front splitter. Gills on top of fender crests.

McLaren



The Longtail Spider has most of the same aerodynamic and weight-saving measures of the coupe. Audio and HVAC are optional—all such systems are heavy—helping McLaren claim a relatively low curb weight. But with an open car, which by definition is a high-speed pleasurecraft, the HVAC at the least is required. I’d opt for the audio, too. Except on a track, you simply cannot use all the potential of this car on the road, so adding the weight of HVAC and music is no real penalty.

Aero gills on the front fendercrests help the front end stay planted at higher speeds. Rearwing is … [+] modified compared to the coupe. Engage the Aero button on center console for maximum benefit.

McLaren



The 4-liter twin-turbo V8 is the same found in the Longtail coupe, producing 755 horsepower by US measure (765 PS in the European calculation) and a walloping 590 lb. ft. at 5500. It has a light flywheel and a flat-plane crankshaft, which means this engine gains and loses revs almost instantly—in the coupes I drove it proved absolutely alive and ferocious.

McLaren’s central carbon-fiber tub has high side sills, delivering a robust, safe cabin. Because of … [+] the A-pillar’s placement and the swing of the dihedral butterfly doors, it’s fairly easy to climb into the 765LT. So the more extreme optional lightweight bucket seats from the Senna and 765LT coupe should pose no problem. Just place a foot on the seat, climb in, brace hands and shoot legs down into the footwells, racecar fashion.

McLaren



To reach such power, McLaren squeezed maximum turbo boost higher. To keep it all together, they added the 3-layer head gasket from the Senna and a unique piston to cope with extremely high combustion chamber pressures.

Top-down, the bright, clear sound of the Titanium exhaust should envelop. Rear bodywork in … [+] minimalist, all perforations to flow hot air. Rear wing differs slightly from Coupe version. For maximum benefit of active rear wing, engage AERO button.

McLaren



Even with the one-piece electric lid, the Longtail Spider is only 108 pounds heavier than the coupe, and is still lighter than the 720S on which it is based.

McLaren cockpit is all about the business of driving quickly. Carbon-fiber buckets from McLaren’s … [+] ultra-supercar, the Senna, are optional. Wrapped in lightweight Alcantara, they save no less than 39 pounds compared to conventional padded and motorized buckets. Passthroughs allow a racing harness. Once settled, hips will not slide.

McLaren



To bring weight down, audio and HVAC are optional, but with a spider, well, you will want to pay. To play at the track, the coupe is best. Spider is for lightning quick pleasure drives.

Pirelli P-ZERO Trofeo R tires. Fronts measure 245/35/R19. Rears are 305/30/R20. Carbon Ceramic Discs … [+] measure 15.4 in front and 15 in. rear.

McLaren



It has the same titanium exhaust system, which not only saves considerable weight compared to a steel system, but also brings that satisfying sharp exhaust sound. Top-down, the exhaust note will be otherworldly.

The buttons that make all the difference. Top down, then rear glass down. The vicious big block V8 … [+] sound and bright song of the Titanium exhaust will surround, envelop.

McLaren



With the pressure off, the COVID-era launch of the 765LT now long gone, I will pray to the Gods of Speed for the chance to drive Longtail Spider over my favorite mountain passes, to revel in the speed and acceleration with the top down, cold air of dawn tightening up the skin of my neck, tingling my scalp.

The 765LT coupe I drove last year. Door blade goes back to the hybrid P1 and is a distinct … [+] aero-aesthetic in all McLarens. On Longtail, there’s a vertical blade reaching down the leading edge of the door to the skirt to help control air exiting the front wheel wells. McLarens have emotional design, but everything is guided by aero function. proportions are exemplary.

Mark Ewing

