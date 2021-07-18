Home Business McLaren Gets $760 Million From Investors Including Saudi Fund – BloombergQuint
Business

McLaren Gets $760 Million From Investors Including Saudi Fund – BloombergQuint

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
mclaren-gets-$760-million-from-investors-including-saudi-fund-–-bloombergquint

McLaren Group Ltd. obtained $760 million in funding from investors including Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund as the supercar maker and racing team owner tries to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Funds managed by Ares Management Corp. and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund have committed to invest 400 million pounds ($550 million) in the form of preference shares and equity warrants
  • Existing shareholders, including sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat and a limited number of new private investors, to invest 150 million pounds in the form of convertible preference shares
  • Link to McLaren statement

McLaren, controlled by Bahrain’s Mumtalakat, has been hit by the pandemic that has delayed the Formula 1 racing series and forced it to halt automotive production.

The closely held British supercar maker in April sold and leased back its headquarters in Woking, near London, and agreed to sell as much as a third of its racing unit to a consortium of U.S.-based investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and HSBC Holdings Plc advised McLaren on the transaction.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Air carriers flooded with consumer complaints in China...

Record Stock Rally Ignores Wall Street’s Phobia About...

Walmart’s Flipkart says Indian probe shouldn’t treat it...

Secrets and pies: the battle to get lab-grown...

Breaking: Troubling signs as powerful Bitcoin whale moves...

Quick peek: Lamborghini Huracan STO – The Hindu...

SAP SE’s (ETR:SAP) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is...

Abu Dhabi Stocks Climb With OPEC+ Deal in...

Should Income Investors Look At M Winkworth PLC...

Evaluate and Track Travel Management Services Market |...

Leave a Reply