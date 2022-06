McDonald ’s Corp. has tapped a new finance chief as it works to revamp its U.S. franchise system and manage high inflation.

The Chicago-based fast-food chain on Monday said that Ian Borden will become chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1. Current CFO Kevin Ozan will take on the role of senior executive vice president, responsible for strategic initiatives, on the same date, the company said. Mr. Ozan plans to retire by mid-2023, after more than 25 years with the company, McDonald ’s said.