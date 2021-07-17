McDonald’s blockade: Arrests as Animal Rebellion protest continues – BBC News

image caption Protesters set up a blockade to the entrance to OSI Food Solutions in Scunthorpe on Thursday

Four people have been arrested as activists continue a third day of protests outside one of McDonald’s main UK suppliers.

As well as the arrests, Humberside Police said nine people had been reported for summons.

Neither McDonald’s or OSI have commented on the protests.

image copyrightAnimal Rebellion image caption Protesters have said they will remain at the site “as long as needed”

Protesters claim the plant produces three million beef patties a day and is the only McDonald’s burger factory in the UK.

In a company brochure OSI describes itself as the “exclusive supplier of red meat products” to the chain’s 1,400 UK branches.

In a statement, Animal Rebellion said it would remain at site “as long as needed to cause massive disruption” but would end the blockade if McDonald’s made a commitment to “becoming 20% plant-based within one year”.

Police said they remained at the protest on Luneburg Way.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Noble said: “Whilst we recognise the right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy, we also recognise the rights of local companies to go about their .imate business.”

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.





