McDonald’s blockade: Animal Rebellion three-day protest ends – BBC News

An animal rights protest outside one of McDonald’s main suppliers has come to an end after three days.

Activists Animal Rebellion (AR) began a blockade of OSI Food Solutions in Scunthorpe on Thursday, demanding the fast food chain “switch to a fully plant-based menu by 2025”.

The factory was unable to operate on Thursday and Friday as a result, protesters said.

Humberside Police arrested seven people on suspicion of a number of offences.

Eleven more were reported for summons.

AR spokesman James Ozden, said the last protesters stationed in bamboo tripods were removed by police on Saturday and since then, the road had been clear.

He said a handful of people had remained at the scene on Sunday morning to carry out litter-picking and tidying up.

image caption Protesters set up a blockade to the entrance to OSI Food Solutions in Scunthorpe on Thursday

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Noble said the HUmberside force had undertaken “a lengthy and complex police operation”, but “all blockade apparatus has now been removed from Luneburg Way”.

“Whilst we recognise the right to protest is a key part of any democracy, we also recognise the rights of local companies to go about their .imate business,” he said.

“This has been a significantly disruptive incident for a local business and employer.”

