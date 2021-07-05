Home Business McColl’s Retail Says Morrisons Contract Won’t Be Affected by Potential Takeover – MarketWatch
By Adria Calatayud



McColl’s Retail Group PLC said Monday that its wholesale supply contract with Wm. Morrison Supermarkets PLC won’t be affected by any potential changes in the ownership of the U.K. grocery chain.


The operator of convenience stores and newsagents said that its contract with Morrisons was extended in February by a further three years to January 2027, and that it looks forward to continuing to build on its relationship with Morrisons.




A group of investors led by SoftBank Group Corp.’s Fortress Investment Group LLC agreed Saturday to acquire Morrisons for more than $8.7 billion.




