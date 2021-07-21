McCarthy threatens to pull his choices from Jan. 6 panel after Pelosi rejects GOP Reps. Jordan and Banks

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rejected two of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s picks for the select committee charged with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, prompting the Republican leader to threaten to pull all of his proposed appointees.

Pelosi spoke with McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday morning “about the objections raised” to his decision to appoint Republican Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio and “the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation,” the speaker said in a statement.

Banks and Jordan supported objections to the election results during the formalization of President Joe Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, which was temporarily disrupted by the violent mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Pelosi said she “is prepared to appoint” McCarthy’s other picks, including, Republican Reps. Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and Troy Nehls of Texas, and requested that he recommend two other members. Nehls also voted to object to the election results.

In response to the speaker’s decision, McCarthy threatened to retract all of his picks.

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

Pelosi announced her appointments to the select committee this month, including several Democrats and Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who was ousted as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference after she spoke out against Trump and fellow Republicans over their false election-fraud claims.

Pelosi has a veto over McCarthy’s picks, which must be made in consultation. The committee’s first hearing is scheduled for July 27.