mccarthy-pulls-republicans-from-jan.-6-select-committee-after-pelosi-rejects-jordan,-banks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that she rejects House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s naming of Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) to the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, citing their objection to President Biden’s Electoral College victory.

The latest: McCarthy said in a statement that unless Pelosi reverses course and seats all five GOP nominees, “Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.”

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Asked for her response, Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday: “We have a bipartisan quorum. We can proceed.”

State of play: Pelosi said in a statement that she accepted McCarthy’s recommendation to appoint Reps. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) and Troy Nehls (R-Texas) to the committee, and requested that he recommend two other members to replace Jordan and Banks.

Because Republicans voted against the formation of a 9/11-style commission, the 13-member select committee established by the House will be led by Democrats. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), a fierce Trump critic, is one of the eight members selected by Pelosi.

The committee is scheduled to have its first hearing on July 27. It will feature law enforcement officers who were subject to some of the highest-profile acts of violence during the Capitol insurrection.

What they’re saying:

“Monday evening, the Minority Leader recommended 5 Members to serve on the Select Committee. I have spoken with him this morning about the objections raised about Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation. I also informed him that I was prepared to appoint Representatives Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls, and requested that he recommend two other Members.

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee.

Pelosi statement

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken the unprecedented step of denying the minority party’s picks for the Select Committee on January 6. This represents an egregious abuse of power and will irreparably damage this institution. Denying the voices of members who have served in the military and law enforcement, as well as leaders of standing committees, has made it undeniable that this panel has lost all .imacy and credibility and shows the Speaker is more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth.

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.”

McCarthy statement

Editor’s note: This story has been updated throughout.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.