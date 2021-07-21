McCarthy pulls his 5 GOP members from 1/6 committee after Pelosi rejects 2 of his picks – CNN

(CNN) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is pulling his five Republican members selected to join the House committee that’s investigating the January 6 insurrection, following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to reject two of McCarthy’s picks.

The committee will have Republican representation from one member: Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump who was one of Pelosi’s eight choices to serve on the committee. Still the refusal by the leader of House Republicans to participate is sure to inject even more partisanship into the already high-profile committee.

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts,” McCarthy said.

Earlier Wednesday, Pelosi announced she was vetoing the appointment of two Republicans who objected to the certification of the November election, Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana, to the House select committee. Pelosi said in a statement she was accepting three of the five Republicans named by McCarthy earlier this week.