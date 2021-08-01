mccarthy-jokes-about-hitting-pelosi-with-gavel-if-he-becomes-speaker,-in-new-audio

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) can be heard saying “it would be hard not to hit” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with the speaker’s gavel if Republicans retake the House in 2022 and he becomes speaker, according to new audio posted to Twitter by a Main Street Nashville reporter.

Driving the news: McCarthy made the comments during a fundraising event in Tennessee, as he was handed an oversized gavel by members of the Tennessee congressional delegation, reports CNN.

“I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel. It will be hard not to hit her with it,” McCarthy said in the audio.

Pelosi’s chief of staff, Drew Hammill, condemned the comments on Twitter, writing, “A threat of violence to someone who was a target of a #January6th assassination attempt from your fellow Trump supporters is irresponsible and disgusting.”

