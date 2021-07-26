McCarthy calls Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger “Pelosi Republicans” after they joined the Jan. 6 Select Committee

-
MarketWatch
Pelosi adds second Republican — Rep. Adam Kinzinger — to Jan. 6 committee
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday named a second Republican critic of Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, to a special committee investigating the Capitol riot and pledged that the Democratic-majority panel will “get to the truth.” Kinzinger said he “humbly accepted” the appointment even as his party’s leadership is boycotting the inquiry.
Reuters
Shanghai region braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding in central China
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s commercial hub Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions cancelled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses as Typhoon In-fa made landfall on Sunday, bringing flooding and felling around 1,000 trees. The typhoon landed in the Putuo district of the city of Zhoushan, a major port in the east coast province of Zhejiang, at 12:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the China Meteorological Administration.
Washington Examiner
Cuban Americans dissatisfied by Biden sanctions announcement
After weeks of calls for President Joe Biden to respond forcefully to a violent crackdown on ordinary Cubans by the country’s regime, he issued new sanctions. But many Democrats and Republicans in the Cuban American community say more is needed.
The Guardian
‘We use what tools we have’: Democrats take drastic action in bid to resist Republican rule
Across the US, in Republican-controlled states Democrats are being forced to get creative to oppose a conservative agenda Texas Democratic legislators outside the US Capitol earlier this month. The group fled their state to prevent Republicans from enacting controversial voting restrictions. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock When a group of Texas Democratic legislators fled their state this month to prevent Republicans from enacting controversial voting restrictions, the incident became somewhat of a
Reuters
Biden nominates top prosecutors, including one to oversee Jan. 6 riot cases
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday nominated a slate of eight people to serve as U.S. attorneys, including the top federal prosecutor who will oversee the Jan. 6 Capitol riots cases if he is confirmed, and a progressive prosecutor in Massachusetts. Matthew Graves, a former federal prosecutor now with the corporate law firm DLA Piper, is Biden’s choice to run the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which has been overwhelmed with a flood of cases stemming from the riots. Federal prosecutors have arrested more than 535 people on charges of taking part in the violence, in which followers of then-President Donald Trump fought police, smashed windows and sent members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence running for safety.
Associated Press Videos
Trump inaugural committee chair appears in court
The chair of former President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in a New York courtroom days after he was freed on $250 million bail. (July 26)