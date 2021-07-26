McCarthy calls Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger “Pelosi Republicans” after they joined the Jan. 6 Select Committee

Reuters

Biden nominates top prosecutors, including one to oversee Jan. 6 riot cases

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday nominated a slate of eight people to serve as U.S. attorneys, including the top federal prosecutor who will oversee the Jan. 6 Capitol riots cases if he is confirmed, and a progressive prosecutor in Massachusetts. Matthew Graves, a former federal prosecutor now with the corporate law firm DLA Piper, is Biden’s choice to run the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which has been overwhelmed with a flood of cases stemming from the riots. Federal prosecutors have arrested more than 535 people on charges of taking part in the violence, in which followers of then-President Donald Trump fought police, smashed windows and sent members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence running for safety.