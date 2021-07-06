mcauliffe-slammed-for-saying-voting-should-be-‘easier’-than-buying-a-gun

Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe said voting should be “easier” than purchasing a firearm.

McAuliffe, an anti-gun advocate who was Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018, is seeking a second term in the executive mansion. Virginia law prevents a governor from serving consecutive four-year terms.

“Call me crazy, but I think it should be easier to vote than it should be to buy a gun,” he wrote on Twitter.

McAuliffe won the Democratic nomination with over 60% of the vote in June and will face Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin in the November general election.

Several people criticized his tweet, saying Virginia law already makes voting easier than purchasing a firearm.

