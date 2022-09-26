Mbappe says France squad were behind him in image rights row

Kylian Mbappe claimed he was acting with the support of his France team-mates after prevailing in an image rights dispute with the French Football Federation (FFF).

Paris Saint-Germain striker Mbappe had been involved in a disagreement with the FFF since March, when he refused to show up to a photo shoot organised for the French men’s team.

Mbappe desired greater control of his image rights to avoid being associated with certain brands, and pledged to continue his refusal to engage in sponsorship activities after meeting up with Les Bleus for their Nations League fixtures this month.

After a meeting of FFF officials, the governing body said it would “work on the outlines of a new agreement” concerning players’ image rights on Tuesday.

Speaking after opening the scoring in a 2-src win over Austria on Thursday, Mbappe insisted he was not alone in the dispute.

“The squad has always been behind me, maybe you didn’t know it,” he said.

“From the start, it was a team initiative, it’s just that I have no issue with going into the spotlight to fight for my team-mates.

“It doesn’t matter if I get criticised, it won’t change the way I play or live my life. If it can allow the squad to get what it wants, that’s the main thing.”

France will conclude their Nations League group campaign with a trip to Denmark on Sunday, having overtaken Austria in the Group A1 standings following the win over Austria.

