mbappe-informs-psg-he-won’t-sign-new-contract

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will not sign a new deal, L’Equipe reports.

It has now led to questions over his future, as his current contract expires in June 2022.

Speculations have begun whether Mbappe will stay another year and become a free agent or leave PSG this summer.

Real Madrid has a long-standing interest in the 22-year-old and will be monitoring the situation.

PSG is believed to be completely unwilling to accept Mbappe’s possible departure and set to reject any offers, choosing to wait for his contract to run down next year.

In recent days, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said the club and Mbappe need to sit down and work things out amicably.

Though the idea is to keep Mbappe for as long as possible, doing so against his will would ultimately be counter-productive from a footballing perspective.

