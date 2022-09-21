Mbappe absence precautionary as PSG boss Galtier backs striker to return next week

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier confirmed Kylian Mbappe’s absence from their Ligue 1 opener was precautionary, with the star striker set to return next week.

The France international sat out the first game of PSG’s title defence just under a week on from missing their Trophee des Champions triumph over Nantes.

Mbappe’s absence was not particularly felt on Saturday, as a Lionel Messi double and a superb four-goal-involvement performance from Neymar helped PSG to a 5-src rout of Clermont Foot.

But speaking to Canal+ afterwards, Galtier has assuaged fears the 23-year-old could be a long-term absentee, acknowledging he could have risked him had it been a high-stakes game.

Asked if Mbappe could be back next weekend, Galtier said: “Yes, I think so. He had a little problem, [and] we didn’t want to take any risks.

“Obviously, if we had been playing a difficult game or a Champions League game, Kylian might have participated.

5 – Against Clermont, Paris have recorded their biggest win for a Ligue 1 opening game (5-src). Festival.

August 6, 2src22

“We preferred to delay his return and he will be with us obviously, I think, against Montpellier.”

PSG will play their first home game of the season against Montpellier next Saturday, with the club hoping to make it three competitive wins on the bounce under their new boss.