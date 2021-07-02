Mbaka slams governors for ‘selling out’ Kanu – The Nation Newspaper

By Damian Duruiheoma, Enugu

Fiery Catholic priest and founder of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka, has blamed unnamed governors for the arrest of the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The cleric did not name any governor, nor did he directly mention Kanu’s name throughout the course of his message during his popular Wednesday weekly ministration tagged E No Dey Again.

It was apparent to everyone that he was referring to the IPOB leader and his latest travails as well as Southeast governors.

The Enugu Catholic Diocese had barred Mbaka from commenting on political issues after his run-in with the presidency led to a temporary closure of his ministry.

Mbaka jolted the congregation when he hinted that some governors had lured the IPOB leader into the hands of his traducers.

While blessing inmates and correctional centres across, Mbaka said: “Don’t sell your sons and daughters because of political promise that you are not even sure will materialise tomorrow.

“Don’t sell your son because you are governors today! Live and let live.

“Let the leaders listen. The solution is not in arrest and handcuff, the solution is in job creation!

“Leaders beware! Their (leaders’) stubbornness will collapse this country one day. If care is not taken, it will happen like an earthquake!

“Even if you arrest 100 people, it will not stop the agitation. If anything, it will worsen the situation.”

While cautioning those celebrating Kanu’s arrest, Mbaka said that it was just a matter of time and everyone, including clerics, would feel the heat, if care was not taken.

He said: “Many people are clapping for them now. But when the heat becomes unbearable; when the sun riots, when heavens shake, you will understand.

“When they killed Jesus Christ and put him in the prison-grave – Jesus’ prison was in the grave – they thought it was all over for Him, that the end had come.

“Whoever that you have in heart now that is in the prison, may the Lord be with that person. May the Lord show such persons mercy. May they receive favour; favour for my people.

“May the Lord show him favour, even from the prison warders that would be protecting him”.

Mbaka also flayed the Federal Government for the worsening poverty, hunger and insecurity.

He charged the leaders to address the country’s woes before it was too late.

“Our suffering in Nigeria is unnecessary. There is no reason, apart from wickedness, why people should suffer in this country.

“I remember when we were growing up. You would hardly hear that people stole. Politics was not about amassing wealth at that time. But today, kidnapping has become a multi-billion business. And if you come to the Southeast, the zone has become the hub of hardship.

“If our leaders do not find a way to put Nigeria in a good platform, one day, this country will collapse!”