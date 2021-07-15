mayweather-trolls-mcgregor-after-unfortunate-incident-at-ufc-264

Floyd Mayweather has rubbed more salt on the wounds on Connor McGregor following his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

The undefeated five-division weight boxing champion photoshopped McGregor’s left ankle in a recent social media post

Mayweather defeated the Notorious in a cross-fight back in 2017 and the possibility of getting a rematch could be on the cards

Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor have been at each other face in the past few years as the boxer recently trolled the mixed martial artist after losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 pay-per-view event, Sport Bible.

The Notorious suffered an unfortunate leg break as the match was stopped at the of round one to give the Diamond the victory in the trilogy contest.

Floyd Mayweather has renewed his feud with rival Connor McGregor who recently suffered a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

What Mayweather said

Mayweather posted a photo of the Irishman on Instagram, showing him well dressed but photoshopped his broken left ankle and captioned it:

“Y’all got it twisted! I like how his shoes fit. Now, do the stanky leg.”

The Money Man had placed a $50,000 bet on McGregor to lose the fight and went home with $85,000 as the prediction went in his favour.

History between Mayweather and McGregor

Mayweather and McGregor were involved in a money-spinning fight in 2017 as the undefeated boxer recorded a tenth-round stoppage win.

The fight remains the biggest pay-per-view event in the history of combat sports and both fighters smiled to the bank after the cross-fight.

And with the event currently unfolding from Mayweather’s camp, there could be calls for a rematch in the nearest future.

Mayweather recently stepped back into the ring in another celebrity fight to take on YouTuber Logan Paul and the match went through all eight rounds without a knockdown recorded.

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Manny Pacquiao is on a quest to regaining the world title as he is set to challenge WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. on August 21.

The 42-year-old Filipino believes that the undefeated American fighter is a better opponent than his long time rival Floyd Mayweather, Boxing Online News, Inquirer Sports.

The Pacman and the Pretty Boy battelled back in 2015 where the American was given the victory by all three judges.

