Mayor proposes plan to tackle homelessness, revitalize downtown Sacramento – KCRA Sacramento

Mayor proposes plan to tackle homelessness, revitalize downtown Sacramento
In his state of the city address, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg talked about tackling the problem of homelessness and revitalizing downtown. He acknowledged that there is a growing feeling that many parts of the city are not clean or safe. Michele Porter said she has seen firsthand how the problem of homelessness has grown in the last year and a half throughout the pandemic. She owns G. Rossi Florist in downtown Sacramento.”Yesterday, I got to work and there was a shopping cart full of stuff, a wheelchair full of stuff. I’m playing clean-up in my front or my back a couple of times a week,” she explained.Porter said that a lot of people do not want to come downtown and that the city is not doing enough.”I don’t even know what they’re doing other than throwing money at it,” she said. In the State of the City address on Wednesday, Steinberg said Sacramento’s greatest challenges are homelessness, mental health and addiction.”We can’t help people who are suffering when they are living under the freeway. It’s common sense,” he said.The mayor wants the city to provide shelter and also requires that people accept it.”Today, I propose that our city be the first to enact both a legal right to safe shelter and housing and a parallel obligation for unsheltered people to accept that shelter and housing when it is offered,” Steinberg said.In order to do that, the city must first have enough beds for the more than 5,500 people living on the streets. He proposed spending $75 million of city, state and federal money to carry out the homeless housing master plan and make way for more beds.
