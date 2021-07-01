mayor:-florida-building-may-need-to-be-torn-down

CBSTV Videos

The Talk – Michael Bolton on “The Celebrity Dating Game”

Michael Bolton visits “The Talk” and shares his reaction to being asked to host “The Celebrity Dating Game.” He says, “My reaction was, let’s do this. When they told me about the songs and I was going to be involved, and I was going to be able to love what I was singing, I just thought, it sounds perfect. It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth all of it. The only tricky thing is that these are songs that are in our DNA and I know them all so well, even if I haven’t sung them before. It’s tough to sing a parody… but I found a balance.” On hosting alongside Zooey Deschanel, “We were fast friends. We were so happy to have her come aboard, and I’m a fan of hers. But she’s such a pleasure to work with and funny, and very sharp about exactly what the show is and where we are, just a pleasure. She kind of lights up the stage when she arrives…she’s awesome.” On the chances of him being the guy in the hot seat for an episode, he reveals, “You know, if everybody thought it would work and it would be helpful… I would consider sitting in the hot seat for a moment.”