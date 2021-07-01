mayor:-florida-building-may-need-to-be-torn-down

-
Axios
Theories emerge in early stages of investigation into Surfside condo collapse
Structural engineers are honing in on the lowest part of the building for reasons why Champlain Towers South collapsed last week in Surfside, Florida, killing at least 16. The big picture: While experts doubt that failures with the pool deck slab alone could have caused the fall of the building, “it may be one of the factors that contributed to the collapse,” Jason Borden, a Fort Lauderdale-based structural engineer, told The Washington Post.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic i
Associated Press Videos
Rescue halts at collapse site amid safety concerns
Rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed Florida condominium building were halted Thursday out of concern about the stability of the remaining structure. Search crews that have been atop the rubble for a week stopped work around 2 a.m. (July 1)
Reuters
Biden mourns with Florida families, search of collapsed condo ruins resumes
SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -Rescue-and-recovery teams resumed picking through the rubble of a partially collapsed Florida condominium complex on Thursday, nearly 15 hours after the search of scores of victims believed buried in the rubble a week ago was suspended for safety concerns. The renewed search effort began shortly after a visit to the site by U.S. President Joe Biden, who pledged federal assistance and offered comfort to the families of those killed and missing in the June 24 disaster. Biden, whose personal experience with tragedy has marked his political career, traveled to Florida to reprise the role of “consoler-in-chief” a week after the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo partially caved in overnight as residents slept.
Associated Press
Giuliani backs Republican challenger to Georgia governor
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is endorsing a Democrat-turned-Republican who’s challenging Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the state’s 2022 Republican primary. Giuliani spoke to reporters Wednesday before headlining a fundraising dinner for former state Rep. Vernon Jones in Atlanta. Jones was on the outs with his party when he shot to prominence in Republican circles as an African American Democrat who endorsed Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.
Axios
Pacific Northwest heat wave, Canada temperature record shock experts
Reproduced from Robert Rohde, lead scientist at Berkeley Earth; Chart: Axios VisualsThe extreme heat that shattered records across the Pacific Northwest — and still has not abated in many areas — has no precedent in modern record-keeping, data analyses shows. This is especially the case in British Columbia, where the temperature soared to an almost unimaginable 121°F in Lytton on Tuesday. Why it matters: Heat of this magnitude is proving to be deadly, which is consistent with findings that heat
Reuters
Mexican search-and-rescue team on hold near Florida high-rise disaster
A number of Mexican search-and-rescue groups called ‘topos’ – which means ‘moles’ – emerged from local rescue efforts after the devastating 1985 earthquake that hit Mexico City. “We pray that we would be granted permissions to access the rubble and help the missing persons,” said Adrian Salvador Aguirre Macias, 46, who has volunteered with Los Topos Azteca for 14 years.
Yahoo News
NSA denies Tucker Carlson’s claim that it’s out to get him
Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued to insist Tuesday that the National Security Agency had spied on his email and text communications and planned to leak sensitive information in an effort to “take this show off the air.”
The Telegraph
Associated Press
Doctor collecting photos from debris of collapsed condo
Dr. Benjamin Abo is collecting pieces of a puzzle from the debris of a partially collapsed Florida condominium building and getting glimpses into the lives of the people who lived there. The EMS physician arrived at the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside on Thursday morning along with scores of first responders looking to find survivors.