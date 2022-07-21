Home SPORTS ‘Maybe he can hire me’: Gronkowski wants to model for Brady’s underwear line
SPORTS

‘Maybe he can hire me’: Gronkowski wants to model for Brady’s underwear line

by News
0 views
‘maybe-he-can-hire-me’:-gronkowski-wants-to-model-for-brady’s-underwear-line

Gronk is looking to branch out after his retirement from the NFL.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

The next generation of cancer fighters have Dick...

‘I’m not really retired’: Rob Gronkowski embraces next...

England’s win over Spain showed a new side...

Sources: Harden, Sixers reach 2-yr, $68.6M deal

Serena, Djokovic on official US Open entry list

Long shots no longer: Books in bind over...

Fury offers up freebie bout vs. fellow Brit...

Bridges pleads not guilty to domestic violence

O’Malley to face Yan at UFC 280 in...

Best sights and sounds from Los Angeles

Leave a Reply