may-edochie-seemingly-agrees-with-comment-of-fan-who-shaded-her-husband,-yul-edochie-and-his-new-wife,-judy

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie, has seemingly expressed agreement with the comment of a fan who threw jabs at her husband and his new wife, Judy Austin.

May had taken to her Instagram page to share a lovely video of herself in a beautiful traditional attire when the fan grabbed the opportunity to declare her love and support for her amid the polygamy controversy.

It would be recalled in April 2022, her actor husband, Yul, announced that he has taken his colleague, Judy, as his second wife and they have welcomed a son together.

At the time, May made it clear that she wasn’t happy with her husband’s action and prayed for God to judge the both of them.

Well, few months down the line, the follower showered praises on her and dissed Yul and his new wife while stating that they will “perish soon”.

The staunch fan and supporter wrote,

“My superwoman, I see God blessing you more than you ever imagine.. I will call you to be my ambassador soon.. is not a joke. Yul and Judy Austin will eat their eyes soon because many have vowed to support you darling. No shaking we are here for you. They will perish soon. Just be strong for us. We love you.”

Interestingly, the mother-of-four pinned the comment to her post.

