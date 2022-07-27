may-edochie-replies-female-pastor-who-said-yul-edochie-will-beg-her-for-forgiveness-one-day

May Edochie, first wife of popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has reacted after a clergywoman predicted that her husband would one day beg her for forgiveness.

Reacting to one of May’s social media posts, the pastor, who identified herself as Pastor Fortunata from Tanzania, assured the mother of four to be at rest, as Yul would soon come begging for forgiveness.

“May what I know, one day your husband will come to you and beg you. Pastor Fortunata. From Tanzania”, she wrote.

May seemingly agreeing with the pastor’s prediction, thanked her for her prayers.

“Thank you for your prayers,” she wrote.

See their exchange below,

This comes after May revealed that she fell into depression after her husband took a second wife.

Recall that Yul Edochie, who had been married to May for more than seventeen years, shocked everyone in April 2022 when he announced his marriage to actress Judy Austin.

At the time, May did not hesitate to express her displeasure with Yul’s marriage to Judy as she took to the comment section of the post to call on the judgement of God on her husband and his new wife.

May, on the other hand, received the support of Nigerians online, who have continued to denigrate Yul and take advantage of any chance to drag his second wife, Judy.

However, May, during a recent Facebook live session with actress Chioma, recounted how she battled a terrible depression following the news, but thankfully she survived and has now gotten over it.

The mother of four noted that rather than dwelling in depression, she braced herself up and moved on.