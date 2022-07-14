may-edochie-gives-unexpected-response-to-fan-who-slammed-her-husband,-yul-edochie,-for-taking-a-second-wife

May Edochie, wife of popular actor, Yul Edochie, has given an unexpected response to a fan who slammed her husband for marrying a second wife.

This comes after the actor announced that he has welcomed a child with his colleague, Judy Austin Moghalu, and taken her as his second wife in April.

Well, the 40-year-old actor took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 12, to congratulate May after she bagged an ambassadorial deal with a fitness brand.

He shared the promotional video and wrote, “Congratulations wifey and CEO Extraordinaire.”

However, people rushed to the comment section to drag him to filth for trying too hard to win back May’s favour after betraying and breaking her trust.

One of the commenters who lambasted Yul stated that May is no longer his wife because she didn’t agree to be in a polygamous marriage with him.

She also warned him to leave her alone and focus on his new ‘bag of rice’ referring to his new wife, Judy.

The fan wrote,

“Na we dey marry May now. Go and continue with your new bag of rice and let our classy queen be. Who told you that she still your wife? She now belongs to us because she didn’t sign polygamy from day one.



You hate your beautiful wife because of a loose woman. I weep for you.”

May got wind of the comment and shockingly thanked the fan for defending her and dragging her husband in dirt.

She commented, “Thanks” with several love emojis.

See below,